More pop-up chances tomorrow before a pattern change

As expected, most of the day was nice with a partly cloudy sky, temps rising into the 70s, and no humidity. However, there were a few bursts of rain. They didn't last long, but they did drop heavy rain for five to fifteen minutes at a time.

The above graphic doesn't do it justice, as it's just pure chance if one of these small-in-area showers hits an airport weather station.

Our studio on Eau Claire's south side received one of those bursts where we recorded 1/4” rain in just 10 minutes. That's a rate of over an inch per hour! Again, rain didn't last too long and most say much more sunshine than rain.

Tomorrow will be very similar with temperatures again topping out in the low to mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Again, pop-up showers will form with brief downpours possible. Temperatures will warm up Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will climb just above average into the mid 80s, but there still won't be much humidity.

That changes Friday as a low pressure system moves through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along with very humid air. This exits Friday night but a few rain chances could linger into the weekend.

Regardless, it will be a warm and humid weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points well in the 60s. That humid air continues into at least early next week as it certainly will feel like summer.