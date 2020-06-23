Meet Mango

Mango is a sweet, handsome boy! He likes to head-butt for attention and loves being around people.

Right now, he explores the Eau Claire County Humane Association when they are not open for curbside meet and greets. He tries to answer the door too but the workers at the shelter are not sure if he wants to chat with those visiting or if he wants to explore the great outdoors.

A cat tower near the window is a better option for Mango to keep him safe.

He is an all-around great cat just waiting for you!

If you would like to find out more about mango contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association, and be sure to check out their website.