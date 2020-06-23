Hard work, clutch putter paying off for Isaacson

Ryan Isaacson wants to win every time he tees up a golf ball.

So far in 2020, he has.

The UW-Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School alum has won all three Chippewa Valley Golf Association Championship tournaments this summer. He edged Matt Tolan in a playoff on Sunday to win the Wild Ridge Open.

"For me to go three for three with my first three tournaments, this means that I've been putting a lot of work in and it's showing," Isaacson said. "Golf is a tough game, it's a humbling game. Not all the time does your work reflect in results. So far it has this summer. That only means I need to work harder."

Isaacson will chase some larger trophies this summer as he chases his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. The first stops on a busy schedule are in Minnesota and Colorado.

"I'm looking to target as many golf tournaments as I can play in right now with the way I'm playing," Isaacson said. "Golf's a game of opportunities, and the more opportunities you have to play excellent, high-level golf, the better shot you have at making it."