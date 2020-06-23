Happening Now: Potential explosive found at St. Croix Co. GOP office

St. Croix County (WQOW) - Hudson police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating what they call a "potential explosive device" found outside the St. Croix County Republican Party office.

That office is located on S. 2nd Street in Hudson.

According to the Hudson Police Department, the area is blocked off and area businesses have been evacuated.

Hudson police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

According to the Wisconsin GOP, the potential explosive was found by a person walking outside the office on Tuesday morning.

“We have differences in our views, in our philosophies, and our vision for America, but violence or threats of violence cannot stand because such actions lead to potential destruction that can’t be overcome,” said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “We are grateful that everyone is safe at this time and we hope that the situation is swiftly and safely resolved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.