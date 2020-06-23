Eau Claire restaurants can receive sidewalk cafe permits

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Local restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic now have the opportunity to serve more guests with outdoor seating.

The city council voted unanimously to amend an already allowed city ordinance, letting downtown and Water Street restaurants set up tables and chairs on sidewalks for their customers. The vote will allow restaurants easier access to sidewalk cafe permits by working directly with city employees instead of needing city council approval.

Some restaurants already have seating on sidewalks in front of their establishments, but the new change will allow restaurants to serve more guests while dining room capacities are limited due to the pandemic.

Restaurants will also be allowed to place seating in front of neighboring buildings with the owner's permission.