City-County Board of Health to vote on racism as a public health crisis

Eau Claire (WQOW)- City officials say they not only want to eliminate racial injustice in our local communities, but also to improve the health of area residents.

The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health will vote whether to approve a resolution during Wednesday's meeting, declaring racism as a public health crisis in our area.

The resolution states that according to more than 100 studies, racism has been linked to worse health outcomes, and that the highest excess death rates exist for African Americans and Native Americans in the United States. If approved, it will ensure racial equity is a core element of Eau Claire County by identifying specific activities to increase diversity and incorporating anti-racist principles and policies.

"We need to do more than just say 'oh, isn't that too bad,'" said Martha Nieman, county board representative for the Eau Claire City-County Board of Health. "We need to actually look at what's happening, and then declare intentionally what we think about that, and what we want to do about it."

Nieman says that specific strategies have not yet been decided, but she is confident the resolution will be approved. If it is, it will go to the County Board of Supervisors for review.