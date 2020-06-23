Bones found in Barron Co. identified, homicide investigation underway

Barron County (WQOW) - Bones found in Barron County back in 2017 have been identified and a homicide investigation has now started.

A fragment of a human skull was found in the driveway of a home in Dallas on December 3, 2017.

During a subsequent search of the woods near the house more skeletal remains were located.

In May 2019, the bones were sent to the DNA Doe Project in California where they were just identified as Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minnesota.

"There is such exhilaration when through genetic genealogy we can return a name to someone," said Jenny Lecus, a team leader with the Doe Project. "But a bitter-sweet realization knowing a family will not be getting the answer they hoped for. Our hearts go out to them."

The sheriff's department is investigating the case as a homicide.