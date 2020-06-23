Biden says VP Pence ‘owes Wisconsin families answers today’ during visit

(WQOW) - Vice President Mike Pence is in Wisconsin on Tuesday holding a roundtable and speaking at a Faith in America event.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden says the current vice president is in Wisconsin to "clean up Trump's mess."

“Donald Trump has gambled with the health of Wisconsin families to benefit his own political fortune at every turn. And once again — just days after Trump admitted he ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed down during the middle of a global pandemic – Mike Pence is back in Wisconsin to clean up Trump’s mess. While Trump’s admission was stunning and outrageous, there are few actions that have done more damage to public health than Trump’s reckless order to slow down testing. From the Trump Administration’s catastrophic response to the COVID-19 pandemic to their repeated attempts to repeal and undermine the Affordable Care Act, there’s no question Mike Pence owes Wisconsin families answers today. Instead, he’s parachuting in with Betsy DeVos.

Pence's visit comes just two days before President Donald Trump visits eastern Wisconsin.