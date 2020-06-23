Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

New York (AP) - Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.

This will be MLB's shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

The sides expanded the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and will start extra innings with a runner on second base.