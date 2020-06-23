Bagged salad sold in WI possibly infected with cyclosporiasis

(WQOW) - There is a new warning out from the CDC and it could mean you have salad in your fridge that could make you sick.

According to the CDC, 122 people have confirmed cases of cyclospora after eating bagged lettuce.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite.

The bagged salad was sold in Wisconsin at ALDI and Hy-Vee.

At ALDI, the brand is "Little Salad Bar." ALDI reports the bagged salad has been removed from the shelves.

All of the ALDI salad that is of concern was sold in a 12 ounce bag with a UPC code of 4099100082975 and a "best if used by" date of May 1 - June 29.

If you have this salad you are to throw it away immediately.

Those sickened range in age from 16 to 92. Nineteen people have been hospitalized but nobody has died.

For further details, and to find out about salad sold at Hy-Vee, visit the CDC website.