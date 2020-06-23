Asia shares higher after US rally despite rising virus fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors’ mood get a boost from another rally on Wall Street, but fears remained about coronavirus cases surging in various parts of the world. Japan’s benchmark was little changed, while shares fell in Australia, but rose in South Korea. Hong Kong shares edged lower but Shanghai advanced. Analysts are warning that, despite the recent market rallies, there is little reassurance infections won’t keep spreading, given the recent rises in some parts of the U.S., Brazil and parts of Asia. On Wall Street, technology companies that tend to benefit from the boom in online work and shopping led the rally.