Absentee voter turnout expected to increase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People are already requesting absentee ballots for August and November elections.

"The April election was a record number of absentee ballots, probably more so than what we've seen at a Presidential election so the number of absentees has definitely gone up," La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said.

Usually, people do not participate in local elections as often as Presidential elections, but the pandemic and protests could change that.

The nature of absentee voting is politicized.

"Republicans tend to be more concerned about voter fraud and think that same day voting is what's necessary to avoid fraud," UW-La Crosse political science professor Tim Dale said. "Democrats tend to be right now a party that wants more people to vote and less concerned about voter fraud."

Visit My Vote WI to register to request an absentee ballot and learn about what deadlines are important to ensure your voice is heard.