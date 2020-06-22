Weekend weather spills over into the first week of summer

Spotty thunderstorms from Sunday night left cloud cover and patchy fog across the valley for early Monday morning. Most of the thunderstorms stayed below the severe line, but we did get one severe thunderstorm warning late.

Eau Claire saw 0.19'' of rain at WQOW on the south side while the airport observed 0.51'' of rain. Other areas like Fall Creek saw over 1'' from the storms Sunday night. That keeps us ahead of pace on Eau Claire's June precipitation by +0.73''. We've had 3.63'' of precipitation this month.

Now, we'll see more scattered chances for rain and thunderstorms through this week. In fact, there's only one day where we don't have the chance to see some rain.

Temperatures will stay below average into the mid 70's through Wednesday. We will see the dew points drop too as a cold front moves through Monday afternoon putting us back into a more comfortable humidity category.

Rain chances Monday will be spotty and more likely to the south and east. For Tuesday, we anticipate pop-up showers across western Wisconsin as we get return flow from the passing low. Wednesday has the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the week.

By this weekend temperatures bounce back towards and above average. We'll see another surge of summer humidity and scattered thunderstorms will be possible into the weekend too.