State Department of Public Instruction releases guidance on returning to the classroom

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released new information Monday morning giving schools and districts guidance on how to return to the classrooms in the fall.

The 87-page document called Education Forward outlines different scenarios for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In the document it states that schools should be prepared for shifts between in-person, physically-distanced, and virtual learning throughout the school year.

They are also considering different schedules for the year including: four-day weeks, with the fifth day used for deep cleaning of the school, two-day rotations, and an A/B style scheudle which would mean two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly.

The Education Forward plan also discusses how they are working to provide resources for families and are working with community-based organizations, health organizations and local businesses to provide support for all students.

They state their number one goal is keeping students and staff physically safe.

You can read the full report here.