Several storm chances through Lightning Safety Awareness Week

After yesterday's strong thunderstorms, temperatures remain comfortably in the 70s with low humidity. This trend will continue for the next few days, but there will be pop up chances for showers and thunderstorms.

With that forecast there will be plenty of chances for outdoor activities, but that makes any storms dangerous. This forecast is perfect to go over lightning safety, and this week (June 21-27) is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

Lightning is still a top ten weather related killer. While the average is decreasing, lightning still kills between 20 and 30 people per year in the United States.

Most activities associated with those deaths are from recreational activities with fishing, being at the beach, and camping being the top three on the list.

Other activities are work related such as farming, ranching, construction, and roofing trades. What everything on this list has in common is that they are preventable.

To stay safe, it's very simple: go inside once you hear thunder or see lightning. Many make the mistake of waiting too long to seek shelter, especially when they are further from a safe shelter.

It's important to remember that lightning regularly strikes over 10 miles away from the storm, so if you can hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing lightning, you're close enough to get struck.

Another important thing is that there is no specific warning or NWS alert for lightning. All thunderstorms produce lightning by definition, not just severe storms. If you'd like to be alerted to lightning strikes, our free WQOW Weather App will alert you after a strike occurs within 5 miles of your location, provided you haven't turned alerts off inside the app.

You are not safe anywhere outside. This includes boats, under trees, on porches, open-air park shelters, or even inside homes near windows. It may come as a surprise that almost 1/3 of lighting injuries occur inside a building, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Lightning can travel through pipes, wires, and even steel reinforcements inside concrete.

Stay away from windows, wired electronics, or anything hooked up to pipes for water. Once the storm ends, wait at least 30 minutes from last rumble of thunder before going outside.

To learn more about lightning and how to determine if you are close enough to be threatened by it, check out our Lightning Safety article we posted on Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week back in April. All of those topics are available on the right side of this page and on the right side of the main wqow.com/weather page when viewed on a computer. On a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of both that page and this one.

While there are chances for showers and storms through Wednesday, they are just slight chances. There will be plenty of dry time for outdoor activities and temps and dew points will stay comfortable.

Thursday looks mostly sunny and warmer before a round of showers and storms on Friday ushers in warm and humid air for next weekend, which could come with more low-end chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.