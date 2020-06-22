Racing Association, Dunn County discuss safe reopening of Red Cedar Speedway

Menomonie (WQOW) - Can you be safe, and still host a race?

That's the question the Red Cedar Racing Association and Dunn County officials will discuss this week in order to determine if opening the Red Cedar Speedway is viable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the association will meet with the Dunn County Facilities Committee on Wednesday, a week after the Dunn County Board of Supervisors voted to not open the track due to concerns over the spread and management of COVID 19.

The main issue that needs to be addressed is how many people would be allowed to attend a race. The racing association needs enough fans in the stands to remain financially stable, while Dunn County recommends no outdoors gatherings of more than 50 people.

Both sides want an open dialogue, and have worked well together for many years.

On Monday night, Gondik Law Speedway announced it will host a "Red Cedar Speedway Night" on July 10 and offer $10 tickets to Dunn County residents.