Pence to be joined by DeVos, Walker on Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin Tuesday and will be joined by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and former Gov. Scott Walker at two events during the day.

Pence will travel to Milwaukee Tuesday where he will be joined by DeVos and participate in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy.

Afterward, the Vice President will deliver remarks at the Faith In America Event in Pewaukee. Pence will speak at The Ingleside Hotel.

Walker also will speak during the pre-program, according to a news release.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.