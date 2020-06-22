Newest Alice in Dairyland has Roots in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- Wisconsin's newest Alice in Dairyland has local ties, as she gained much of her agricultural knowledge from here in the Chippewa Valley.

Julia Nunes was crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland over the weekend. Nunes grew up on a Holstein dairy farm near Chippewa Falls and attended the University of Minnesota.

Alice in Dairyland serves as an ambassador and spokesperson who promotes agriculture across state communities during their one-year term, and Nunes said she is most excited to help kids learn more about it.

"Getting out there and talking with kids about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture and where their food comes from is always something I'm very passionate about, so I'm excited to hopefully get to do that this year," said Nunes. "It will be a really different year for me and Alice in Dairyland, so whatever needs to be done this year will be different, but I'm excited for new challenges."

Typically, Alice in Dairyland attends state and county fairs to promote Wisconsin agriculture, but with most events cancelled for 2020, Nunes hopes to continue to do that virtually.