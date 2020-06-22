Home sales slow down statewide amid pandemic

Wisconsin (WQOW) - While home sales across the nation slow, the Chippewa Valley is seeing a bit of mixed bag.

According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association, year-to-date existing home sales were down 5.5 percent compared to this time last year.

Locally, Eau Claire County fell 18.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

However, the sales increased elsewhere in the Chippewa Valley: with Chippewa County sales increasing by more than 15 percent and Dunn County sales rising by more than seven percent.



"In our area, things have been still fairly busy," said Deborah Hanson, president-elect of the Realtor Association of Northwestern Wisconsin (RANWW). "Our agents in RANWW have been taking extra steps to ensure successful closings for buyers and sellers."

Data from the RANWW shows affordability hasn't changed much during the pandemic, with mortgage rates remaining low as home prices rise and available homes decline.