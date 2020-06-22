Four years later, the search continues for Shannah Boiteau

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- Today marks four years since a Chippewa Falls woman went missing in Minnesota, and her family still has hope that she will be found.

Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa Falls went missing on June 22, 2016 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and her family still has hope that she will be found.

Both the St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several unsuccessful searches to find Shannah.

St. Cloud police recently conducted a polygraph test on Boiteau's boyfriend, which he passed, according to officials. S

hannah's parents say she was an outgoing person who everyone loved to be around, and are urging someone to reach out if they have any information.

"We miss her," said Angela Starck, Shannah's mother. "We want her home. If she's not with us anymore, we just want someone to reach out. We just want to bring something home."

Shannah's father says the last time he saw her was on Father's Day in 2016, and with her birthday coming up on Wednesday, he says the last week has been tough, but he isn't losing hope.

"This week brings back a lot of memories," said Cletus Boiteau, Shannah's father. "A lot of sleepless nights now again, but all I can keep doing is praying and hoping that somebody brings her back to us. One way or another."

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says if you have any leads or information on Shannah's whereabouts to contact them or St. Cloud PD.

If you would like to contact Shannah's parents directly, they run a Facebook page dedicated to her search, which you can find here.