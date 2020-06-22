 Skip to Content

Elk Mound man with autism is missing, police concerned for his safety

Elk Mound (WQOW) - A 23-year-old with autism left home on his bike early Monday morning and has not been seen since.

According to Elk Mound police, Austin Klopstein, 23, was upset and left home on his gray and black mountain bike around 2:14 a.m.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a multi-colored wool sweater, blue jeans and black Puma shoes.

He is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and 204 pounds. He has short brown hair and a medium brown goatee.

Elk Mound police say Klopstein has left his home in the past. They are concerned about his safety.

If you have any information you are asked to contact dispatch at 715-232-1348 or Elk Mound PD at 715-879-4411.

