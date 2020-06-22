Eau Claire named third most livable small city in U.S.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire has recently been ranked the third most livable small city in the U.S. based on the 2020 Smart Asset study.

The study ranked cities based on factors such as access to health care, entertainment establishments and home affordability, just to name a few.

When Eau Claire residents were asked just why they love where they live, they had many responses:

"The parks here. I really, really enjoy going to the parks," said Georgia Pope.

Georgia's husband followed his cousins to the city, and said he is glad he did.

"There's always something to do. It's probably one of the best places I've lived," said Cody Pope.

Cody and Georgia's daughter loves all the activities available.

"My favorite part about living in Eau Claire is that it's nice here and there's plenty of things to do so you're never bored, like fishing and going shopping," said Myka Pope.

Another resident, Jordon Erickson, enjoys the winter activities.

"Snowmobiling, snowboarding," said Erickson.

And of course, it isn't Wisconsin without casting a line on a warm summer day.



"My favorite thing about living in Eau Claire is fishing," said Alek Hetrick.