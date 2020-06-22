Buffalo County woman’s remains found in Minnesota

Buffalo County (WQOW) - The remains of a Buffalo County woman were found across the border in Blaine, Minnesota.

As News 18 has reported, Randall Merrick of Rochester, Minnesota was arrested and charged with 1st degree intentional murder in connection to Beth Johnson's disappearance.

Merrick is also charged with domestic abuse and hiding a corpse in Buffalo County Court.

Johnson vanished sometime after Christmas in 2016.

The criminal complaint said that Merrick told a witness that "I killed her," and when asked who was killed, Merrick said, "Beth." He then told the witness that "I hit her too hard."

Merrick was arrested last week at his residence in Rochester on a warrant from Buffalo County to extradite him back to Wisconsin to face the charges against him.