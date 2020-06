Madison (WQOW) - A Bruce man was sentenced to prison on Monday for distributing child porn.

Gregory Huftel, 32, of Bruce will spend the next 10 years behind bars. That will be followed up by 15 years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, in December 2018, Huftel posted child porn into a Kik chat room. The DOJ says he sent the same images to an undercover officer.

He pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019.