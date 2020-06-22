BREAKING: 1st Eau Claire Co. resident dies from COVID-19 complications

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire County resident has died from COVID-19 complications.

That is according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. It is the first COVID-19-related death in the county.

“The Eau Claire City-County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Lieske Giese, director of the health department. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members to this virus.”

The health department did not provide any other details about the person including age or underlying health issues.

Statewide, 744 people have died from COVID-19.