Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

west central Wisconsin.