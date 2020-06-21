 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:15 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 8:10 pm
8:06 pm Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Eau Claire

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY
WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
west central Wisconsin.

wqowweather

