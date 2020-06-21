 Skip to Content

One dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting

New
5:02 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press, News, Top Stories

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police said one man is dead and 11 people are wounded following a shooting in a trendy nightlife area in Minneapolis.

A nearby restaurant manager said the shooting broke out shortly after midnight and included "a lot of shots" and what appeared to be groups of people shooting at each other. He described people fleeing inside the restaurant for safety.

The neighborhood is about three miles west of the neighborhood hit hardest by violent protest following George Floyd's death, and had been touched earlier by some of that damage.

Police said they had no one in custody in the shooting.

McKenna Alexander

McKenna Alexander is the weekend anchor and a multimedia journalist for News 18. She started in June 2019. She was born in San Francisco, but spent the majority of her life growing up in Dallas.

Related Articles

Skip to content