Locals float down the Chippewa River for FATFAR

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - It's an unofficial Chippewa Valley tradition, FATFAR: when dozens float down the Chippewa River. Sunday, plenty of people made their way to Chippewa Falls to do just that.

FATFAR, short for Frenchtown's Annual Tube Float and Regalia, takes place every year on Father's Day weekend. People take their tubes and rafts, some homemade, and enjoy a couple of hours going down the Chippewa River.



This year, attendees stressed they didn't want to pass up a chance to get out of the house.

"After a while, it's like a journey," said attendee Chris Harris.



"Getting there safely enjoying the river, the sunshine, just soaking up nature. It's what it's all about," said another attendee, Traci Lashly.



The river was a bit high and fast this year, but police and fire officials were also stationed at the launch site for safety.