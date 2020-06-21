Law enforcement officials stress importance of wearing a seatbelt during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you notice more officers on the road, it's because law enforcement across the state will be keeping an eye out for unbuckled motorists through the 4th of July weekend, to encourage people to wear their seatbelt for every trip in the car.

According to the state Department of Transportation, 90 percent of Wisconsinites on the road do wear a seatbelt, but officials say that 10 percent that doesn't wear one is a reason for concern.



Last year, there were over 41,000 citations given for not wearing a seatbelt, and 44 percent of people killed in car crashes were not wearing their seatbelt.



Wisconsin State Patrol officials said the law is there for a reason, and wearing a seatbelt is the smart thing to do.

"Wearing a seatbelt still remains the most effective way to keep yourself from being injured or killed in a motor vehicle crash," said Sgt. Tatuo Anduze-Bell. "Only seatbelts can keep you from getting ejected during that time."



Anduze-Bell said the state patrol's goal with the campaign isn't to issue a bunch of citations, but rather to encourage voluntary compliance.