Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk and Barron Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&