Chippewa Falls woman named Alice in Dairyland

Delavan (WKOW) - Julia Nunes will be the next Alice in Dairyland in Wisconsin.

She was chosen to be the 73rd 'Alice' Saturday, at a socially-distant event in Delavan.

Nunes will work for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (DATCP) traveling the state to teach the public about the importance of agriculture.

She grew up on her family's Holstein dairy farm in Chippewa Falls and studied at the University of Minnesota. Nunes also served as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair's Fairest of the Fair. She worked for Kinni Hemp Company in River Falls.

Nunes starts her role as 'Alice' on July 6, taking over for Abigail Martin, from Milton.