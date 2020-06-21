A few chances for showers and storms

Sunday evening's storms are the most impactful weather we will see over the next several days. Several storms had a history of producing quarter-sized hail and gusty winds. A line of storms will continue to push east this evening, bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Parts of the area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. this evening. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be within the next couple of hours. The severe threat will diminish once the line of storms moves out of the area. Rain will continue for some through the early part of the night, but chances will decrease into Monday morning as the cold front continues to slide east.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with only a slight chance for rain or thunder. The best chances will be during the early half of the day. Temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs in the mid 70s expected with more comfortable dew points.

Fairly quiet weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder.

It isn't until Friday when we see the chance for showers and storms increase as temperatures return to the 80s into next weekend.