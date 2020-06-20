WATCH 6:45 p.m.: Trump campaign rally in Tulsa

WQOW App Users, Tap Here to Watch Live

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Supporters of President Donald Trump are lining up outside the Tulsa stadium where the president will hold his first rally in months.

The Trump faithful are ready to welcome him back to the campaign trail despite warnings about the gathering from health officials about the coronavirus.

The crowd gathered Saturday outside metal barriers surrounding the 19,000-seat BOK Center for what is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 began in March.

Trump also will speak at an outdoor event to be held inside the barriers. Protests also are planned. Officials expect 100,000 people in the downtown area.

Tulsa police say they have arrested a woman who was inside a secure area outside an arena set to host President Donald Trump's first campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman was seen Saturday on live video sitting cross-legged on the ground in peaceful protest when officers pulled her away by the arms and later put her in handcuffs.

She said her name was Sheila Buck and that she was from Tulsa.

As officers put handcuffed her, Buck said they were hurting her and told them to stop.

Buck said she had a ticket to the Trump rally and was told she was being arrested for trespassing.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to meet with Black leaders in Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally with President Donald Trump.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will join Pence on Saturday to speak with leaders in Tulsa's Greenwood district, which was the site of one of the worst racial massacres in U.S. history.

The Republican governor earlier in the week had invited Trump to join him, but later rescinded that request.

"We talked to the African American community and they said it would not be a good idea, so we asked the president not to do that," Stitt said.

Black leaders in Tulsa say they fear the president's visit could lead to violence.

Hundreds of Black people were killed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when white mobs burned down the thriving commercial area known as Black Wall Street.

The district was the site Friday of Tulsa's celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.