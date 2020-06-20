Home pool and spa sales rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - What's already a busy time for pool businesses has become even busier this year, as people are looking to their own home to find some relief from the summer heat.

Mike Sebesta, owner of Sebesta Pools and Spas in Eau Claire, said he's seen an uptick in business this spring and summer, especially now that public pools are closed and more people are staying home.



He added sales have increased by about 25 percent compared to this time last year and said his customers have viewed installing a pool or hot tub as a safe family activity.

"With the social distancing right now, if you can have a pool or hot tub in your backyard, you're not interacting with other people," said Sebesta. "They do definitely see it as a safe alternative, that's for sure."



Sebesta also said the shop's suppliers are offering bigger sales this year because of the increased interest.