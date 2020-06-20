Father’s Day storm chances

Happy first day of summer! Today is the summer solstice, which means today has the most daylight out of any day in the year with 15 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. Although this means the days will technically start getting shorter from here, there won't be much difference in the amount of daylight. Sunday will only have about one second less daylight than Saturday, and there will still be at least 15 and a half hours of daylight until July 3.

After a rather dreary and damp Saturday, there will be a lull between rounds of showers this evening with some clearing overnight. We will be dealing with multiple rounds of on and off shower and storm chances this week, though.

If you do plan to enjoy Father's Day outside, the best part of the day to do it will be early in the day. By afternoon, the chance for storms means some outdoor activities may not be the best idea.If you do plan to be outside, make sure to have a way to get weather alerts, and a place to seek shelter if lightning is in the area, especially in the afternoon.

We will likely start the day off with some sunshine, leading to a partly cloudy sky in the early afternoon before storm chances ramp up.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will increase throughout the afternoon, becoming likely into the late evening hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with part of the area in a level one risk to see severe weather.

Overall, Father's Day is looking like it will start brighter than today, and will be warmer, but with a better chance for storms. Highs are expected to make it into the low 80s.

Showers and storms will be likely overnight Sunday through Monday morning.

Most days of the upcoming week, there will be at least a slight chance for afternoon showers or storms, but they will likely be more of the afternoon pop-up variety.