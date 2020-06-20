32nd Pepin County Dairy Promotion serves drive-thru breakfast

Durand (WQOW) - Pepin County farmers were promoting the local dairy industry Saturday morning with free family breakfasts.

The annual dairy promotion breakfast usually takes place on a farm with tours, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to-go breakfasts were offered drive-thru style, along with some educational activities for kids to do at home.



The breakfasts included milk, pancake mix, butter, sausage and yogurt, while providing a way to show families and their kids just what goes into running an agricultural business.

"It's so important for everyone to understand where their food comes from, and what all goes into that process, from the farm, to the processor, to the store," said Taliah Danzinger, with the Dairy Promotion Council. "So we hope that kids get a little bit of information on where that food comes from, and hopefully a sense of appreciation for what happens out in the field so that we can feed America."



Organizers said the event was a success, and even ran out of the 600 prepared breakfast kits within the first hour, which in total fed up to 2,400 people.