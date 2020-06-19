Rock Falls Raceway upgrades facilities

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Rainy weather stopped on-track action at Rock Falls Raceway Friday, but it couldn't slow the momentum the track continues to build through facilities upgrades.

A new tower and pit area are currently under construction at the track, located approximately 12 miles southwest of downtown Eau Claire. The track surface was previously updated, and now rivals the other top tracks of the Midwest.

"Every year we've just been making more improvements. working harder and harder to make this a bigger and better racetrack," track manager Jennifer Anderson said. "As we've grown and improved, more people have come to check it out and they're liking us a lot."

Douglas and Lydia Jonak will race their Ford Cobra Jet this weekend as part of the Badger State Summer Classic.

Douglas first ran at Rock Falls in 1991, but has come back more in recent years because of track improvements.

"You don't find a track like this almost anywhere in the country with what they're improving upon it," Douglas said. "Now it's a great facility, it's going to be even better next year."

The tower project is scheduled to be completed by this fall. When that happens, the layout surrounding the raceway will flip, with the current pit side becoming spectator parking and camping.

Anderson said the Badger State Summer Classic is expected to draw more than 200 drivers and race cars. Though Friday's MCR Stick Challenge was rained out, Saturday and Sunday will feature stock/super stock combo racing and nostalgia super stockers.

More information can be found at Rock Falls Raceway's website.