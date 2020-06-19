Pair of Chippewa County establishments close due to COVID cases

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A supper club and bar in Chippewa County are closed temporarily because of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

That is according to posts on the businesses' Facebook pages.

Old Abes Supper Club near Jim Falls posted they are temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case and they want to take all precautions.

They say once staff is cleared and the building is sanitized they will reopen.

The same goes for a downtown Chippewa Falls bar.

Burly's Bar also announced it would be closing for a short time because of a COVID case.

They, too, will reopen once staff is tested and cleared.

The bars at Burly's and Old Abes opened on May 14. Old Abes opened its restaurant on May 20.