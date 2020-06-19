OneFest moved to 2021

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - An annual Christian music festival will not be held in Chippewa Falls this summer.

Although no formal announcement has been made, OneFest, which is held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, has been postponed until 2021.

After visiting the festival's website and clicking on the "Get Tickets" link, the page shows new dates for July 23-25 of 2021.

On that same page, a note reads, "Festival has been rescheduled for 2021. All current tickets will be honored at the new dates."