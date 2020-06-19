On and off showers and storms all Father’s Day weekend

Happy Father's Day Weekend! To all those planning outdoor activities for dad beware, there will be spotty rain chances at almost any point of the weekend. But, that doesn't mean it will be a complete washout either.

Friday morning leftover showers were fizzling out with a few areas reporting a few tenths of an inch from the night before. We'll see another round of isolated showers through midday before we go partly cloudy through the evening hours.

Temperatures will climb towards 80 Friday with dew points in the low 60's making it a bit muggy. Winds will be light from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70's with the humidity dropping steadily through Sunday.

Multiple waves will move through the region over the weekend giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a chance to see isolated showers at any time, but the best chances for organized storms comes Saturday afternoon. We'll see a break in the action in the late evening before another wave overnight.

Sunday morning looks dry but another round will be possible in the afternoon and evening again. Total rainfall on the weekend will range from 1/4'' to 2''+ depending where the strongest thunderstorms line up.

This Saturday is the Summer Solstice which marks the "longest day of the year". It officially happens at 4:43 pm and we get 15 hours 35 minutes and 31 seconds of daylight. This means that we'll see the sun have the highest and longest path in the sky. It also marks the point when the north pole has the greatest tilt at 23.4 degrees towards the sun.

Summer temperatures don't really last into the first week of summer with below average highs through the entire 7-day. We have seen more organization in rain chances through next week though.