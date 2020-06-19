New Memorial track and field project underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a season with only away meets, the Eau Claire Memorial track team will finally have a home field.

Ground was broke this week at the school in preparation for its new track and field facilities.

A donation of over $320,000 from the Pat and Connie Ulrich Trust helped to get the project underway.

The Old Abes couldn't host any meets last year, because the facility did not meet safety requirements. However, head coach Corey Fritz says the renovations benefit the entire Memorial community.

"This is not just a track facility," says Fritz. "We have football teams that practice there, we have phy ed classes there, the band marches and practices on it sometimes. So as this facility gets better, it really fills a need for everybody."

The renovations will be done in three phases. The first phase, which includes the actual track and field, is set to be completed by spring.

