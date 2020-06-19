First responders: Use good judgement while out on rivers

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While Friday's weather may not have you heading for the water, there's still plenty of summer left, and area first responders want you to use good judgement while out on the river.

The two rivers that run through Eau Claire are commonly used for summer water recreation like boating, paddling and tubing.

What many may not know is just how treacherous the rivers can be.

"We can see what is on top of the water, but we don't know what is underneath the surface of the water," said Allyn Bertrang, deputy chief of Eau Claire Fire & Rescue.

The fire and rescue department has made multiple rescues of people on the rivers in the last few weeks. The Chippewa River in particular has many hazards, like fallen trees or rocks that are easy to get hung up on, and changes in water depth that can even present challenges for water rescue operations.

"If it's a fast water situation, where the water is moving much more quickly than normal and the water levels are higher, there's also going to be debris floating in that water, so that does pose a risk to emergency workers as well as we are trying to rescue people," said Bertrang.

Rescue personnel say many of them come shortly after a large rainfall that can raise the water levels and increase the flow speed.

"Often times when you're standing on the shore, the river will look like it's really not flowing that hard or that fast," said Bertrang. "But once you're out in the water, if you're paddling, if you're tubing, you'll notice that the water is moving much more quickly than you thought it was."

Bertrang says even if you are wading near the shore, be wary of potential drop offs in the water level, especially near the confluence of the rivers at Phoenix Park. And if you're about to venture out onto the waterways, officials say to make sure you study closely the areas that you're going to be moving through, looking out for debris that could be in the water, know the weather conditions, and if you're not a strong swimmer, stay away from fast and aggressive moving waters.