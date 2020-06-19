Father’s Day weekend is not looking good

Eau Claire received some light to moderate rain along with mist Friday afternoon, and that added up to just between one and two tenths of an inch. Areas to the southeast got a little more with totals as high as a half inch.

Saturday is the Summer Solstice, and Sunday is Father's Day. Unfortunately, the weather pattern isn't looking good, especially for outdoor activities with dad. Rain and storms will be scattered, but the timing is very tough to predict and there will be several rounds of showers/storms moving through. Most should fall as just rain, but isolated thunderstorms with lightning really makes activities like fishing on the lake or golfing not that great of an idea. It does look like there are better chances to stay dry for a decent amount of time on Sunday, but still it's risky to book a tee time. It's probably best to take a mulligan and find another day.

Temperatures were cooler as a result of both the rain and being just west of the cold front, though there was still plenty of humidity. Dew points will continue to be on the edge of that 60 degree threshold through the weekend, so some humidity will remain.

For Saturday, expect more showers and storms moving through. The cold front has stalled out over Wisconsin, and this will mean continued chances throughout the weekend for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The problem with forecasting these lies with the number of shorter rounds we're expecting. Over the weekend, four to five waves of scattered showers will move through, and some will come right as another ends. Each round's exact location and intensity relies on what type of mini outflow boundaries the previous round or rounds produces. Most of the time, these set up between weather stations so it's very hard to detect that they exist, let alone where and how much it'll affect the next round. That means that after a round or two, the forecast confidence drops.

It's looking likely to see scattered showers and storms Saturday, especially later in the day, but beyond that there will be several more rounds that are very difficult to predict the track they'll take and how widespread they'll be.

Sunday has a little better chance of having a decent amount of dry time, but again confidence isn't as high as it usually is.

In total, between a half inch and several inches of rain is expected through Sunday evening, but there will likely be some corridors of lower totals where there is less than 1/2".

Showers and storm chances continue into Monday before chances drop to just a few pop-up showers possible towards the middle of next week.

Still, temperatures look to be a bit cooler than average though there still will be some humidity from time to time.