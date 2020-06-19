Evers, Barnes announce police reform legislation

MADISON (WKOW) - The governor's office announced a package of nine bills Friday designed to address reforms called for in recent protests against police brutality.

The proposals cover a broad swath of areas, including banning the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, creating statewide standards for use of force and mandate annual eight-hour training sessions on force and deescalation.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced the legislation in a press release sent Friday morning.

The package of legislation includes: