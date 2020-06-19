Eau Claire School District projects $4 million budget surplus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the end of the school year to look anything but normal, but it is also projected to save the Eau Claire Area School District millions of dollars.

This week, the district projected a $4 million surplus in this year's budget.

With the pandemic shutting down schools since March, the district saved on transportation, supplies and filling less open positions.

The school board said that extra money could be used up quickly for at-home learning devices, like iPads and tablets, if schools do not reopen in the fall.

Either way, they feel that may be where the money is best spent.

"Even if we are back face-to-face, and it's education as usual, I think that's been a concern for the last few years. Do you still try to expend your devices and do you still try to move toward that goal of getting one-to-one? Because you just don't know if we could be in a situation like this again and have to transition quickly to at-home learning," said Abby Johnson, executive director of the Eau Claire Area School District's business services.

The $4 million is just a projection at this point. Consensus on the 2019-2020 budget won't come until the mid-August audit.