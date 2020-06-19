Eau Claire Co. Department of Health and Human Services addresses $1.1 million error, budget concerns

Eau Claire County (WQOW)- The Eau Claire County Department of Health and Human Services recently reported a $1.1 million error with its 2019 budget, putting the department close to $3 million in the red for the year.

County DHS Director Diane Cable said the error resulted from a misreporting of a projection and not an accounting error.

Cable said 2019 numbers have not yet been finalized, but the corrected figure presented at Tuesday's county board meeting was a little more than $2.9 million.



Last year wasn't the first time the DHS overspent. Documents from a finance and budget committee meeting earlier this month stated the department has gone over budget by increasing amounts every year since 2016.

The document said the DHS went over budget by $225,000 in 2016, $1.9 million in 2017 and $2.5 million in 2018.



Cable said it is an evolving issue, citing a growing need for services in the community and noting that Eau Claire County has the second-highest poverty rate in the state.

"The impact of meth and opioids and other illegal substances, the increase of poverty and homelessness within our community, has significantly impacted our residents and individuals and families in our community," Cable said.

Cable said between 80% and 85% of the cases the department oversees involve substance abuse issues.

"Because of all of those different factors, and others, we've seen an increase in the complexity of needs for individuals who come to our doors, Cable said."

She said the department has been working on ways to save money by providing earlier intervention, and streamlining services. While the year is only halfway over, she anticipates the department will be able to stay on budget in 2020.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said his detectives are conducting a fact-finding inquiry into the million-dollar error and the department's money shortages.