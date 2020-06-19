Duluth leaders will vote to remove “Chief” from city titles

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is hoping to change two city titles to reflect a more inclusive community.

City Council will vote on Monday to drop "Chief" from city employee job titles.

That being said, They will change the title Chief Administrative Officer to City Administrator.

Duluth's Chief Financial Officer would be known as the Finance Director. The council's vote could also mean more gender-inclusive language in the city charter.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says she hopes this change would show how accomodating the city is.

"We are dropping the name 'chief' with intention and purpose so we have more inclusive leadership, and less language that is rooted in the hurt and offensive and intentional marginalization," Larson said.

She tweeted on Thursday, "In #Duluth we see & understand that language matters. We’re changing our charter. Because leadership requires us to be about who we are now and who we are capable of becoming."

Larson says they are also working on how the Police Chief and Fire Chief titles can be changed as well.

Larson says that conversation is harder to navigate since those titles carry professional affiliations.