Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Monday begins the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, where authorities are taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement.

Agencies across the state will work in greater numbers for longer hours to enforce the state’s mandatory seat belt law and other traffic laws. The goal is not to stop or cite motorists but to get the word out and publicly reinforce that the goal is public safety and voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is the highest ever at over 90 percent. Still, about half the people killed each year in car crashes in Wisconsin are not wearing a seat belt.

La Crosse County Sherrif's Department Patrol Sergeant Daniel Baudek makes it clear why buckling up is important.

“Even a small collision can have some serious injuries or possibly fatalities and I’ve been a police officer for 25 years and there’s been a rare occasion where I’ve ever had to unbuckle a dead person," Baudek said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says you are responsible for keeping yourself safe behind the wheel.

“Despite advances in vehicle technologies, wearing a seat belt remains the most important and effective step motorists can take to prevent being injured or killed in a traffic crash,” Kowalczyk said. “Simple actions such as buckling up, watching your speed and driving alert will help prevent many crashes and injuries, while also minimizing impacts on emergency responders and health care professionals.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign will run through July 5.