Chippewa Falls pool, Irvine Park petting zoo officially closed for the summer

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A lot of people have been asking and now the decision is official - you will not get to pet the animals at Irvine Park or swim in the pool across the street this year.

On Friday, Dick Hebert, director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced the pool and splash pad would not open this summer nor would the Irvine Park petting zoo or the activity building.

The good news is, Chippewa Falls is starting some recreation programs, taking reservations for the Irvine Park shelter and bandshell and opening Casper Park for games and other activities.

Hebert said they are still working on whether to open Chippewa's Riverfront Park for large groups.