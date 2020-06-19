Altoona mail carrier greeted with pleasant surprise

Altoona (WQOW) - A local mail carrier got quite a pleasant surprise from a few of her route's residents on Thursday.

News 18 stopped by a neighborhood in Altoona where several neighbors and friends safely gathered to show their support for their mail carrier Ellen Olson by placing balloons and small gifts on their mailboxes.

Olson has been working this particular route for nearly 2.5 years and neighbors like Raina Pfundheller, who organized the gathering, said that Olson always goes the extra mile.

"When she delivers Amazon or other large packages she always drives right up to our door, gets out in the rain, walks right up to the door and knocks on it and when it was raining in the past she waited until I came to the door and handed them to me," Pfundheller said. "She didn't just leave them there to get wet, and you know, always makes that extra effort."

The neighborhood's gesture brought tears to Olson's eyes as she arrived.

"When I kept seeing the signs I starting just like getting this lump in my throat and my chest. This is just so sweet and thoughtful and then when I pulled up here and saw all of what was going on, I just started crying," Olson said.

Neighbors in the area say they are extremely thankful that Olson is their mail carrier and this little celebration is the least they could do.